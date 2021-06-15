The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Thursday, June 17
Susan Hvistendahl Book Talk: Historic Happenings in Northfield• 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Free and open to the public. Contact Patty Ciernia at 507-664-3700 for more information.
Saturday, June 19
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Sunday, June 20
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Monday, June 21
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, June 22
Suicide Grief Support Group Monthly Meeting• 7-8:30 p.m., Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Via Zoom. Call 952-445-0107 for a link to the meeting.
Wednesday, June 23
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.