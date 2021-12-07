The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Dec. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Northfield VFW, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Mercado Local — Hispanic Holiday Market• 4-7 p.m., Northfield Depot, 204 Third St. W, Northfield. Find new and unique items from at least seven vendors. Hours subject to change. Sponsored by Rice County Neighbors United.
Saturday, Dec. 11
A Morning of Christmas Spirit• 9-11 a.m., St. Dominic School, 216 Spring St. N, Northfield. Games, pictures with Santa, crafts, snacks, community and fellowship.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Mercado Local — Hispanic Holiday Market• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northfield Depot, 204 Third St. W, Northfield. Find new and unique items from at least seven vendors. Hours subject to change. Sponsored by Rice County Neighbors United.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Mercado Local — Hispanic Holiday Market• 12-4 p.m., Northfield Depot, 204 Third St. W, Northfield. Find new and unique items from at least seven vendors. Hours subject to change. Sponsored by Rice County Neighbors United.
Monday, Dec. 13
Dundas Truth in Taxation hearing• 7 p.m., Dundas City Hall, 100 Railway St. N, Dundas.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Northfield Schools Truth in Taxation• 7 p.m., Northfield Schools District Office, 201 Orchard St. W, Northfield. Enter through Door #2 on the north side of the building at Second Street W.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.