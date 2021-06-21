The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Saturday, June 26
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Annual Garage Sale/Fundraiser• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.Clean household items including toys, baby items, small electrics, glassware, kitchen, home decor and much more.
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, June 28
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Books & Stars: The Fairlanes• 6 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E, Northfield. Come early at 5:30 for storytime and the Northfield Public Library Bookmobile. Rain location: Odd Fellows Park.
Wednesday, June 30
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S., Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Books & Stars: Brodini's Comedy Magic Show• 6 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E, Northfield. Come early at 5:30 p.m. for storytime and the Northfield Public Library Bookmobile. Rain location: Northfield High School auditorium.