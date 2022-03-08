As everyday life has changed drastically over the last two years, more people are turning to owning and carrying firearms.
More than 100,000 Minnesotans were issued gun carry permits in 2021, according to a report recently released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
That was the highest number ever issued in the state in one year. It brought the total number of Minnesotans with valid carry permits to more than 380,000.
In Rice County, Sheriff Jesse Thomas said carry permits were high again in 2021 but not quite a record. The Sherif’s Office issues all the permits to carry and to purchase in the county.
“2020 was our busiest year,” Thomas said.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office issued 421 new permits to carry in 2019, 839 in 2020 and 801 in 2021.
The department also issued 189 permits to purchase in 2019, 355 in 2020 there and 275 in 2021.
A permit to carry allows someone to buy, carry and conceal a handgun where legally allowed. The permit also allows someone to purchase other types of guns. A permit to purchase only allows the applicant to purchase a gun.
With the dramatic increase in permit applications from 2019 to 2021, Thomas said knowledge of gun safety has become increasingly important.
Local ranges and gun clubs offer classes and courses including carry classes, firearm safety classes, self defense classes, and a variety of more advanced classes.
“The best way to become proficient with firearms is to go out to a range like Ahlmans and shoot a gun,” Thomas said. “There are a few gun clubs in Rice County as well.”
Mike Ahlman, owner of Ahlman’s Gun Shop in Morristown, said interest in training courses has jumped in the last two years.
“We have three or four trainers that use our facilities. They’ve seen a huge increase in people coming for training and classes,” he said.
Ahlman attributes the increase in gun ownership to the unrest in the Twin Cities and the surrounding areas in 2020. Meanwhile, he said the national workforce shortage is making guns and especially ammunition harder to come by.
“All of this hysteria really started during the riots in Minneapolis,” he said. “That caused a panic nationwide. Now if we order ammo, it is almost two years backordered. There are some vendors who won’t even take orders now. If you add in that there are less people in the workforce working at these factories and less raw materials coming in, that also slows down production. Right now we’re at a bottleneck, and it’s only going to get worse with what’s going on with Russia.”
Thomas said the causes spikes in gun ownership aren’t always clear, but politics appear to be a factor.
“I really don’t know what is causing it for sure. You can always speculate, but I don’t have a factual answer,” Thomas said. “I think sometimes during a presidential election we see a bump in gun purchases. People aren’t sure what the gun laws might be. They might change.”
Ahlman said he’s struggled to keep up with demand.
“We’ve probably had a 30% increase in new customers,” he said. “In the last two years, I’ve probably sold as many guns as I have in the last five or six years. The biggest obstacle is that it is hard to get stuff.”
In order to keep guns stocked, Ahlman’s has had to reach out to new distributors and suppliers.
“We used to buy it from regular distributor outlets, but since everyone is so busy, we’ve had to buy from different distributors and private sellers,” Ahlman said.
In the past, the majority of permit holders have been men, but that trend may be beginning to change. Ahlmans is among the few local ranges with a dedicated women’s shooting group.
“There’s definitely been a lot more ladies buying than I’ve seen in recent years,” Ahlman said.
The sheriff explained what he sees as the benefit to legal gun ownership: “I have a theory, the only thing that stops a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun. Whether that’s law enforcement or a valid permit to carry holder,” he said.
Thomas said he wants people to be diligent and safe when it comes to handling guns and when dealing with situations involving guns.
“It’s always better for people to contact law enforcement if they see someone suspicious with a gun,” he said.
Thomas wanted to remind gun owners “to lock them up if they have kids in the house. Most of the time, kids don’t understand the dangers of guns because most of the guns they see are toys or in video games.”