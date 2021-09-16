Saturday, Sep 18
Owatonna Farmer’s Market — 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie full garage sale — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,
Retrofit Companies, Inc. recycling event — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Retrofit Companies, Inc., 1010 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Crazy Days on Main St. — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.,
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club — 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Totally Autumn Craft Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Shop the many talented handmade crafters and small businesses of the area.
Cornerstone Owatonna Car Show — 2-5 p.m., 1500 18th St. SE, Owatonna. Free. Celebrate the 10th year of the annual car show.
Sunday, Sep 19
Fall Harvest Fesitval — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Christian Family Church, 2300 Heritage Pl. NW, Owatonna. A annual fall family gathering.
Family Fun Day service & picnic — 9 a.m., Gainey Park, 431 Selby Ave., Owatonna. Destiny Church to host inspirational speaker Luke Winger. Service begins at 9 a.m. at 2515 Harvest Lane, NW. Picnic to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Gainey Park, and includes a jump house, obstacle course, more. Tacos-in-a-bag provided.
Living Alone: Walking Together — 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sep 20
Sons of Norway meeting — 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Supper served at 6 p.m., Sept. program begins at 7 p.m. 507-369-1239 or nordicfolks@hotmail.com.8.
Clinton Falls Township — 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Sep 21
VFW Auxiliary 3723 — 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities — 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Wednesday, Sep 22
Overeaters Anonymous — 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962