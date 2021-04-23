Welcome to the magazine for southern Minnesota businesses and business people!
Our 32-page May edition highlights the ingenuity and drive of the region's younger business owners. And though they may not have decades of experience, their stories show that there's plenty of talented young entrepreneurs in our midst.
This month’s interview features Elizabeth Spaulding, owner of downtown Northfield's MN Soulstice Boutique. Spaulding wants to build a bridge to the world through clothing with a cause by selling women's and men's clothing, jackets, purses and other items.
The work of 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers' co-owners and childhood friends Jake Hvistendahl, Pat Jacobs and Rob Kruchoski is our monthly Made in Southern Minnesota story. That business, in the Faribault's historic downtown, currently produces five types of spirits, but plans to expand that number significantly.
We've also got pieces on Faribault-based Trystar, a business that recently relocated into a larger space on the north end of the city, and on Federated Insurance's annual meeting. This month’s columnists include Faribault ophthalmologist Michael Richie and Fleur De Lis Gallery owner Jessica Prill.
This month’s People on the Move includes a new Minimizer facility in Owatonna; the new president of Owatonna and District One hospitals; 15 downtown Northfield businesses receiving support; and other pertinent and interesting information.
It is an honor to help produce this publication every month and serve you! We hope you enjoy our work.