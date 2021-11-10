We asked readers in the 507 if they prefer to shop local or shop online. Here are some of the answers we received:
Sharon Mickelsen Klein:
After the last 18 months, it will be wonderful to shop locally and know what you are buying and from whom.
Tanya Henson:
As a small business owner I say Shop Local! Many of us are online too. Many of us also have curbside pick up.
Christina Wetmore:
SHOP LOCAL! I am picking my favorite things (like Oprah) from each local vendor (HatChic, Kottke Jewelers, Urban Loft, Owatonna Shoe, Sterling, among others) and gifting these favorite things to my favorite people.
Sandy Olson:
I may be old school, but back when I was a kid, downtown Owatonna was thriving. I got a job with the police department in the 90’s writing parking tickets. Back then the town was in full swing. I remember every single store as I drove by them all day long. I will never forget all the people enjoying Christmas shopping downtown, and aww such a gift it was. I never purchase online. I figure one day I may not be able to walk into that grocery store, or those cute little shops, or even Central Park Coffee. As long as I can walk with the legs the good Lord gave me, even with a very damaged leg, I will always be loyal to shopping in small shops. If only we could all make it possible to actually see each other in person shopping in the stores. Life was better back then.
Diana Rodgers:
I would shop "local" if I could find items I want to buy. There are no "local" stores to support to buy toys, electronics, kitchen wares, children/teen/young adult clothing, and most things on my Christmas list.
I could shop "locally" and go to Target, Fleet Farm, Walmart, Lowes and support a corporate company.
Or, I could shop online and get exactly what I want from big and small businesses without having to leave my house.
RaeJean Hansen:
We want our communities to thrive and be vibrant so support your local businesses. Business owners are helpful and carry many unique and great gifts. I ask if there is something I need or want and have always been satisfied.
Brenda Christianson:
I shop local and small because I can find unique gifts and I want to support my fellow local businesses.
Liann Beckman Larson:
Local. I feel so much better if I can support a business owned by a neighbor rather than to an unknown multibillionaire!!
Sonya Rosadio:
How about Team Shop Twin Cities?
Jayne Spooner:
This year we are going for Team Experience ... finding weekend at a hotel to be together and create memories. Trying to get away from buying stuff we don't need.
Muriel Jore:
Team shop local is for me. I am the type of person who has to touch and see it. Thing’s look so different when you buy online. I also sure would be spending a lot of time returning things. I enjoy getting out and shopping. It’s more personal.
Follow the Owatonna People's Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.