The Steele County fairgrounds in Owatonna is the place to be Aug. 16–21, as we “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022.”
The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s Biggest County Fair, has over 5,000 free exhibits, including 200 animals, the FFA Children’s Barnyard, the Great Outdoors Center, and the A-Z Petting Zoo, sponsored by Community Bank Owatonna and R & K Electric, to delight fairgoers.
Free entertainment will be found on three outdoor stages and in the beer garden. In addition, 300 indoor commercial exhibits, over 200 outdoor vendors — including 100 food stands, and up to 40 thrilling rides on the Goldstar Amusements midway will be available daily.
Old Time Music
Fairgoers that enjoy listening to some great polka music will want to be in Fair Square Park on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Wendinger Band will kick off the afternoon at 12:30 p.m. followed by the ipolka Band at 4 p.m. Friday at noon, the ever-popular Dan Stursa Band will be on stage playing some great old-time music, too.
The Dan Stursa Band will return to entertain fairgoers on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. in Ye Old Beer Garden. The Village Stage in the Village of Yesteryear will also feature toe-tapping old-time tunes throughout the week.
Outdoor Stages
The United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square Park, the Elmer Reseland Stage at KRFO Town Square and the Village Stage in the Village of Yesteryear will feature free entertainment each afternoon and evening throughout the fair. The Steele County Free Fair is proud to honor our veterans at the flag raising ceremony in Fair Square Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, as we officially “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue In 2022”.
The United Prairie Bank Stage will feature some great entertainment starting on Tuesday with the Owatonna Community Band followed by the Steel Canyon Band featuring Owatonna’s own Scott Rogness as the lead singer.
Wednesday will feature the Power of 10 and Thursday evening the ever-popular Whitesidewalls will entertain with music of the 50s and 60s.
Friday evening Janelle Kendall and the Perfect Storm, formally known as Walter’s Wheelhouse, will be on stage to entertain us with some country and rock music and Saturday evening Transit Authority will recreate the sounds of Chicago.
Sunday afternoon entertainment will feature the Chubs Band out of Rochester followed by music by the Eclipse Band. The Owatonna High School Football/Cheerleader Rally will wrap up the entertainment on this stage at 7 p.m.
The Elmer Reseland Stage in KRFO Town Square will provide entertainment for children and adults alike. The Moogician will be returning with three shows of magic, juggling and comedy daily. New to the stage this year is Ready, Set, Grow a fun agricultural magic show for kids of all ages with comedy, magic, and puppets. KRFO will be bringing back its own version of the classic game show Deal or No Deal Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
KRFO Town Square is also home to The Kid’s Zone where a variety of activities, including a giant coloring mural and playground, can be enjoyed by children while adults watch their children play from the comfort of the picnic tables.
Shows around the Fairgrounds
HomeTown Credit Union and RE/MAX Venture brings Jurassic Kingdom to the fair for three shows daily Wednesday through Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Jurassic Kingdom features life size dinosaur puppets Blue, their new dinosaur; Terry, the talking, comical Pterodactyl; Jack, their 2-month-old Brontosaurus; Sarah, their newborn Triceratops; Lucy, their 5-year-old full-grown Velociraptor; and Sparky, a 2-year-old T-Rex.
The All-Star Stunt Dogs Show, sponsored by Fleet Farm, Bushel Boy, Cargill, Farmer’s Feed and Pet Supply and Thrivent, is a must see show that will entertain people of all ages. From back flips, handstands, big air stunts, to amazing tricks; these dogs are thrilling the nation! Shows daily at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Deml Heating and Air Conditioning and House Auto Group brings to the fair The Otter Adventure. Watch the otters as they swim, play, and provide non-stop entertainment. Shows daily at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.
The Great Outdoors Center
The National Eagle Center will be in the Great Outdoors Center on Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 20. The National Eagle Center of Wabasha will have representatives present to conduct presentations and information about eagles on Thursday from noon–6 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.
Happy Tails Pet Store will line the walls of the Great Outdoors Center with an impressive display of reptiles, such as snakes, geckos, fish and many other species.
Ride specials
Daily ride specials will again be featured on the GoldStar Amusements Midway. Tuesday is Power 96 Radio Night with all rides $2 each from 5–11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Horizon Eyecare Professionals Kid’s Day features a $22 ride pass for unlimited midway rides from noon to 5 p.m.
Thursday is Culver’s Moonlight Madness featuring unlimited midway rides from 5-11 p.m. for $25, or $22 with a Culver’s coupon available at Culver’s in Owatonna.
Friday is North Risk Partners/TPS Insurance Family Fun Day on the midway featuring unlimited rides from noon–5 p.m. for $22.
Saturday is Profinium Inc. Ride Day. A $25 wrist band entitles the wearer to unlimited rides from noon–5 p.m. on the midway plus a chance to win one of eight bicycles being given away by GoldStar Amusements Midway.
The fair winds up on Sunday with Hy-Vee Family Day. A $25 wrist band entitles the rider to unlimited midway rides from noon to 9 p.m.
The GoldStar Amusement Mega-Ride ticket is $55 and is on sale until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the opening day of the fair, at Hy-Vee in Owatonna only. The Mega-Ride ticket is redeemed for a ride wristband/lanyard which entitles the holder to unlimited midway rides all week. The Mega-Ride ticket can be redeemed at the midway entrance starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and be redeemed at a midway ticket office during midway hours throughout the fair.
Ye Old Beer Garden
Great musical entertainment from popular area bands will be featured daily on the Coors Lite Stage in the Beer Garden.
The schedule: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. is Arch Allies sponsored by Ludewig Financial.
Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. is Johnny Holm sponsored by Christian Brothers Cabinets.
Thursday at 8:30 p.m. features Street Talk sponsored by C4 Cabinets.
Friday Travis Thamert at 3 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. Shag sponsored by Premier Bank of Owatonna.
Saturday afternoon: Led Penny at 3 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line at 8:30 p.m. sponsored by Paffrath Jewelers.
Sunday: Dan Stursa Band at 1 p.m. and The White Keys at 6:30 p.m. who are both sponsored by Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers.
Grandstand
The Steele County Free Fair is bringing some great entertainment this year for everyone to enjoy.
Free to everyone on Tuesday at 6 p.m. is the Classic Antique Tractor Pull sponsored by Mike’s Repair, AgroLiquid and LG Seeds-Ron Janning.
Wednesday: 8 p.m. Nashville country CMA artists Maddie & Tae. Sponsors for the Maddie and Tae concert are Hy-Vee of Owatonna, Fastenal, Let’s Ride, Owatonna Motor Company, Northland Farm Systems and Camping World.
Thursday: 8 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair is excited for the return of Hairball. Sponsors for Hairball are Mohs Homes, Mohs Contracting, CarTime, Baymont by Wyndham, Tom Thumb Donuts, Bosch, Camping World and Sleep City.
Friday: 8 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair is proud to present country singer and songwriter Joe Nichols. Sponsors for this show are Olympic Fire Protection, Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate, Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel, Owatonna Motor Company, Camping World and Cole’s Electric.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair brings to you Professional Bulls- N- Barrels. Sponsors for Saturday evening are Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, Lava Burger and Wings, Kibble Equipment, Wolff & Sons, and Owatonna People’s Press.
Sunday: 2 p.m. is the Demo Derby sponsored by Misgen Auto Parts, Inc., Kibble Equipment, Four Seasons Electric, Northland Farm Systems, and NAPA Auto Parts of Owatonna