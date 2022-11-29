Thursday, Dec 01
Winterfest — 4-8 p.m., Faribault. Horse-drawn wagon rides, ice carving by Sakatah Signs Carving and Creations on the the corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue, window decorating contest with ballots at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Community Center. Bethlehem Academy choir and band perform at 5:30 and p.m.
SCHS annual holiday cookie sale — 10 a.m., History Center, 1700 Austin Rd, Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society announces Annual Holiday Cookie Sale. Fancy cookies will be priced at $5 per dozen or $2.50 for ½ dozen. A limited number of plates of cookies will be available that are gluten-free and nut-free. Sale ends on Dec. 1 when supplies run out.Please call 451-1420 if you any questions about this event.All proceeds from this event go to funding programs and the preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society.
Holiday lighted parade — 6 p.m., Following the parade, the OHS Carolers will sing in Central Park, and cookies and cider will be available. The entire event will be livestreamed on Owatonna Live.
Christmas in Wanamingo — 4-7 p.m., Wanamingo. Treats at businesses, drawings for Mingo Bucks and visits with Santa highlight this year’s celebration.
Friday, Dec 02
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
A Rockabilly Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Christmas favorites mixed in with the hits of Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & Buddy Holly. $25 general admission, $20 balcony.
SCHS Christmas in the Village and holiday craft sale — 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa.
Saturday, Dec 03
Fireworks and parade — 5:45 p.m., Faribault. Fireworks at 5:45 near the viaduct. Parade of lights follows on Central Avenue between First and Sixth streets.
Street dance — 6-10 p.m., 400 Block of Central Ave. Fender Bender performs in heated tent with bar.
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Tuba Christmas — 3 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 1st St. E, Northfield. Presented by Vintage Band Festival and conducted by retired St. Olaf professor Dr. Paul Niemistro.
SCHS Christmas in the Village and holiday craft sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other. In the History Center, everyone is welcome is to see the Lefse demonstrations and Craft Sale in the Wenger Room. Several area piano teachers will be having students play the piano around the Christmas tree in the Atrium. Come and enjoy all the holiday festivities. We also want to remind everyone to visit the Steele County Makes Music and Immigration exhibits during this fun weekend!
Christmas in Kenyon — 9 a.m., Kenyon. The annual holiday festivities in Kenyon include a lighted parade for the first time this year.
Sunday, Dec 04
A Christmas Carol — 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Choral concert — 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E University St., Owatonna. I Cantanti Chamber Choirs presents the Nine Lesson and Carols. Free-will offering accepted.
Thursday, Dec 08
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Fine Craft Collective — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. This holiday pop-up exhibit and sale features one-of-a-kind gifts by 28 local artisans in ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, photography, textiles, wood and MORE! Come support your local creative economy. Participating artists at finecraftcollective.com. Displayed through Dec. 24.
Winter Walk — 5-9 p.m., Northfield. Visit Northfield’s beautiful downtown, as it’s lit up with luminaries, and shops stay open late. Horse and wagon rides, a tree lighting, costumed characters, trains at the library and more are also on offer.
Friday, Dec 09
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, Dec 10
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Sunday, Dec 11
A Christmas Carol — 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Friday, Dec 16
Mick Sterling Presents: A Grand Ole Opry Christmas — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. A Grand Ole Opry Christmas honors the Christmas recordings of the pillars of Country and Rock and Roll in this joyous presentation featuring, along with Mick Sterling and more incredible lead vocalists — Cate Fierro, Shalo Lee, Lisi Wright, and Dan Neale. Tickets online or at the box office.Member: $25/ Non-member: $30/ student: $20 .
Friday, Dec 23
Santa’s Shed Christmas Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dundas Dome, 2033-2198 Cannon Road, Northfield. Enjoy shopping over 60 local handmade, re-purposed, vintage and food vendors at this craft show. Dec. 23 and 24.