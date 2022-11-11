314949639_5468812703195971_2864859079783403259_n.jpg

Winter apparel for children are delivered to Lincoln Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

The Faribault Rotary Club this week outfitted 185 local youth with winter boots, snow pants, coats, hats and gloves.

Jefferson drop off.jpg

Winter wear is delivered to Jefferson Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

