Saturday, April 8
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Stew and chili fundraiser • 5-7:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St. Mulligan stew and chili for $6, and silent auction. Fundraiser for Morristown Morries baseball team.
SSM egg hunt • 10:30 a.m. Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Twentieth annual free community egg hunt for children ages 1-11.
Harley-Davidson Easter • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive. Food, photos with the Easter Bunny and egg hunt at noon.
Easter egg drive-thru • 12-2 p.m., Rescue 55021, 620 24th St. NW, Faribault. Drive-thru Easter goodie bagA distribution for children. Donations accepted.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Final showing of Paradise Community Theatre production of a classic murder mystery chock-full of mishaps. Tickets: $17/adults, $10/children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.com or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault
Sunday, April 9
Easter breakfast • 7:30-8:30 a.m., Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW. Breakfast open to all; donation requested to Habitat for Humanity.
Monday, April 10
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Homeschool nature program • 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Class for home-schooled elementary students about changing seasons and weather. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/nonmembers. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, April 11
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Class for children up to age 5 and a caregiver about birds and nests. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/nonmembers. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Christian Women’s Connection • 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., The River Church 528 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection monthly luncheons are open to all. Cost: $13. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: chicken chow mien, egg roll, fruit, fortune cookie
Disabled American Veterans meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, April 12
SWCD board meeting • 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District holds an in-person board of supervisors meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags or boxes.
Thursday, April 13
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver. Early literacy activities to follow provided by Faribault ECFE.
Energy Action Plan feedback • 6-8 p.m., online. City of Faribault invites citizens to provide input on its Energy Action Plan update. Register at https://tinyurl.com/FaribaultEnergyPlan to receive videochat login information.
Faribault Ukulele Network • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
Friday, April 14
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave. Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Comedy Under the Bridge • 8-10:30 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Comedians Greg Coleman, Courtney Baka, James Stanley and Drew Hehir. Tickets: $12 advance online or $15 at the door.
Saturday, April 15
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.
Peregrine falcons program • 10:30-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Master falconer gives presentation with live falcons. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
No Tummies Left Behind fundraiser • 6-9 p.m., The Loft Event Venue, 306 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Silent auction and music from Drive South. Admission is $10 cash or $12.50 credit. Proceeds help pay for school meals for families who have fallen behind in payment.
Morristown Fireman’s Dance • 8 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Live music from Smokescreen. Fundraiser for the Morristown Fire Department.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, April 16
Pastoral Installation Service • 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1108 Westwood Drive, Faribault. Installation service for new pastor Streve Picray, followed by a cake reception.