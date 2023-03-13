Vikings Free Agency Football

Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver looks on before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Minnesota Vikings ramped up their run blocking on Monday, March 13, 2023, by agreeing to terms with Oliver on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

 Emilee Chinn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings ramped up their run blocking on Monday by agreeing to terms with former Baltimore tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments