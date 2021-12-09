.A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and
parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is
expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy
snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as
12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further
reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Top: St. Paul skyline, taken June 2008. | Bottom: Skyline of downtown Minneapolis, taken in July 2008. (Top: Courtesy of the city of St. Paul, Creative Commons | Bottom: Photo by Bobak Ha’Eri, Creative Commons)
In the most literal sense, the “Twin Cities” references the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. But many people use the phrase as a shorthand for “the Twin Cities metropolitan area” — Minneapolis and St. Paul, plus all their surrounding suburbs.
The differences in colloquial usage gets at a broader issue: how to distinguish between big cities and broader metro areas, like people who say “I’m from Chicago” when they grew up in suburban Naperville or Orland Park, Ill.
In a conversation Wednesday on Twitter, many respondents emphasized the role of distance in shaping this terminology. To someone from England, California or even Duluth, the distinction between Minneapolis and Edina might not seem very important — but to someone from one of those cities, the distinction could mean volumes.
Other people, who grew up in greater Minnesota, suggested a third term to add into the mix: “The Cities,” as a general term for the metro area, distinct from “The Twin Cities,” which meant just the titular two cities.
While the distinction between “urban” and “rural” is fairly clear, the difference between “urban” and “suburban” is controversial even for experts. Some scholars emphasize the role of municipal boundaries in distinguishing between “cities” and “suburbs.” Others point out that low-density residential areas inside big-city limits can have more in common with similar neighborhoods in neighboring municipalities, while dense mixed-use districts in suburban cities can look more like neighborhoods in urban cores.