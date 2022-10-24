This Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., Movies at the Library will present a 2022 dramedy. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
This week's film tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture dress and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of fashion.
Rated PG for suggestive material, smoking, and language
Run time: 1 h 55 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.
