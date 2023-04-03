...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Yom HaShoah/Holocaust Remembrance Day at Skinner Chapel April 16
Please join us at Carleton Sunday April 16, 5PM in Skinner Memorial Chapel as we commemorate Yom HaShoah/Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Special guest Nelly Trocme Hewitt, former resident of Le Chambon Sur Lignon, France; words from Annabel Cohen ’23.
Gathering begins at 4 p.m. with reading of victims’ names, and lighting of memorial candles. At 4:45 p.m. Rabbi Shosh will lead Yiddish singing.
At 5 p.m. Annabel Cohen '23 shares the story of Stanley Ronell. In 7th grade Annabel "adopted" Stanley, a Holocaust survivor, with the promise to tell his story after he passed. This will be her first time sharing his story which she has now taken on as her own.
At 5:15 p.m. the 38 min film "Weapons of the Spirit" will be screened, followed by Q&A with Nelly Trocme Hewett. Nelly, now age 95 and living in St. Paul, is the daughter of Pastor Andre Trocme. During WWII Pastor Trocme inspired the villagers of the village of Le Chambon Sur Lignon to quietly hide Jewish refugees, even after the village was occupied by the Nazis. It's estimated that 5,000 were saved.
At 6:30 p.m. all are welcome to stay for a soup dinner.