For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 if they believe in Santa. Here are some of the answers we received:
Bruce Nelson:
Why wouldn't we believe?
Barbara Green:
Of course, I do! I was raised that if you didn't believe you might not get any presents. Not taking any chances.
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
Oh my what a great question and an amazing topic. Do I believe in Santa, well yes just as I believe the light of the day will come each day. Santa is a spirit that continues to dwell in your heart as an adult remembering the youthful years we awaited to experienced his visit us as a child. Does Santa bring gifts, well that is up to you to ponder. To me he brings the festive spirit of a holiday that celebrates the birth of the Christ child and Santa's gift to us as an adult is the joy to gather with family and friends as each year ends. Santa always came to my 8 brothers and sisters with gifts and his spirit of love. Our happiness was always fulfilled. To all that I am grateful.
Annie Harman:
If you ever question the "realness" of Santa, I invite you to spend time in Central Park following next year's Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna. The way Santa lights up the faces of children young and old dulls every other light on the streets that night. Adults become kids again, kids become overwhelmed with joy, and for a small pocket of time while you are in his presence, the world feels good. So yes, I believe in the magic that is Santa.
