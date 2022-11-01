The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Nov 02
CareerForce webinar• 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
Coffee Club• 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 03
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Nov 04
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Unique handmade items to purchase, and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup.
Saturday, Nov 05
VFW Auxiliary Craft & Bake Sale• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Charity Bazaar• 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Baked good, homemade crafts and more! Hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meriden, First Lutheran Church of Hope, and Crafts by Rhonda Hareid. Funds raised are used for mission projects. Rolls, coffee and cider will be served.
Ladies Auxiliary Annual Craft & Bake Sale• 9 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna.
Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Unique handmade items to purchase, and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Bazaar and Bake Sale — Owatonna• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 4th Ave. NW., Faribault. Crafters, vendors, bake sale, door prizes, book fair and flu shot clinic.
Melissa Schulz — Owatonna• 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Classically-trained pianist and singer Melissa Schulz brings her unique style of performance on keyboard with drum tracks back to Foremost. Her vocal versatility and polished piano chops allow her to present a huge variety of music.
Joel Ward — Owatonna• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Joel Ward is a soul singing, acoustic guitar pickin’, lyric writing, fool for music out of Rochester.
Sunday, Nov 06
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 08
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Art Exhibitions — Owatonna• 1-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Mary Welke mixed media “Prairie Restoration” shows the reverence farmers have for the land they are stewards of, and Abraham Gilberto Hernandez present his photography with “Owatonna’s Silent Witnesses of the Night.”
Wednesday, Nov 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.