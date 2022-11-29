The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Nov 29
Thanksgiving Celebration of Daily Courage• 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join American Experiment’s Owatonna Chapter for an evening of thankfulness and courage. Be inspired by former Waseca Officer Arik and Megan Matson’s story of him being shot in the line of duty. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at bit.ly/3Gizr4Y
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov 30
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
SCHS annual holiday cookie sale• 3-7 p.m., History Center, 1700 Austin Rd, Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society announces Annual Holiday Cookie Sale. Fancy cookies will be priced at $5 per dozen or $2.50 for ½ dozen. A limited number of plates of cookies will be available that are gluten-free and nut-free. Sale ends on Dec. 1 when supplies run out.Please call 451-1420 if you any questions about this event.All proceeds from this event go to funding programs and the preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Dec 01
SCHS annual holiday cookie sale• 10 a.m., History Center, 1700 Austin Rd, Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society announces Annual Holiday Cookie Sale. Fancy cookies will be priced at $5 per dozen or $2.50 for ½ dozen. A limited number of plates of cookies will be available that are gluten-free and nut-free. Sale ends on Dec. 1 when supplies run out.Please call 451-1420 if you any questions about this event.All proceeds from this event go to funding programs and the preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Holiday lighted parade• 6 p.m., Following the parade, the OHS Carolers will sing in Central Park, and cookies and cider will be available. The entire event will be livestreamed on Owatonna Live.
Friday, Dec 02
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Helping Paws garage sale• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2048 Havana Rd, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. (In the large heated building at the rear of the property. This is the property where Havana Christmas Light Display is). Stop by for a holiday treat to support the cause. There will be tie blankets and catnip kickers for your feline.
SCHS Christmas in the Village and holiday craft sale• 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other. In the History Center, everyone is welcome is to see the Lefse demonstrations and Craft Sale in the Wenger Room. Several area piano teachers will be having students play the piano around the Christmas tree in the Atrium. Come and enjoy all the holiday festivities. We also want to remind everyone to visit the Steele County Makes Music and Immigration exhibits during this fun weekend!
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Saturday, Dec 03
Helping Paws garage sale• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 2048 Havana Rd, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. (In the large heated building at the rear of the property. This is the property where Havana Christmas Light Display is). Stop by for a holiday treat to support the cause. There will be tie blankets and catnip kickers for your feline.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
SCHS Christmas in the Village and holiday craft sale• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other. In the History Center, everyone is welcome is to see the Lefse demonstrations and Craft Sale in the Wenger Room. Several area piano teachers will be having students play the piano around the Christmas tree in the Atrium. Come and enjoy all the holiday festivities. We also want to remind everyone to visit the Steele County Makes Music and Immigration exhibits during this fun weekend!
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Sunday, Dec 04
BetterLife Christmas Party• 11:30 a.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Swedish meatball dinner will be served with entertainment to follow. Please respond by Nov. 26 to Karlene (451-4133) or Julie (451-0325).
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Monday, Dec 05
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec 06
Genealogy Club• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
AAUW Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Harp music by Katelyn Wasieleski, will be performed during the social time. The speakers for the evening will be Daisey Sanchez HealthFinders Collaborative Clinical Services Manager and Anne Draeger, RN, volunteer, and co-founder of the Free Clinic of Steele County. They will discuss the merger of these organizations and discuss efforts and services aimed at bridging gaps in health care in our community. HealthFinders Collaborative is a community health center which provides a comprehensive primary access point to primary care, dental services, medication assistance, patient education and advocacy and community based wellness programming.