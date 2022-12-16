The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Dec 17
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Sunday, Dec 18
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Monday, Dec 19
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Clinton Falls Township meeting• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Sons of Norway meeting• 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. The Nortonna Lodge 1-638 of the Sons of Norway will meet. Dinner will be served for $10 followed by the meeting. The annual Christmas Party will include learning about Christmas in Norway through readings and singing. Prospective members interested in attending should contact Membership Secretary Janet Erickson at 390-1239.
Tuesday, Dec 20
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Dec 21
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Dec 22
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Dec 23
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Saturday, Dec 24
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights