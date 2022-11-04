The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Nov 05
VFW Auxiliary Craft & Bake Sale• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Charity Bazaar• 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Baked good, homemade crafts and more! Hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meriden, First Lutheran Church of Hope, and Crafts by Rhonda Hareid. Funds raised are used for mission projects. Rolls, coffee and cider will be served.
St. Joseph’s Fall Extravaganza• 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna.
Ladies Auxiliary Annual Craft & Bake Sale• 9 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna.
Pastimes Art and Fine Craft Sale• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Unique handmade items to purchase, and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Bazaar and Bake Sale — Owatonna• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. Crafters, vendors, bake sale, door prizes, book fair and flu shot clinic.
Melissa Schulz — Owatonna• 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Classically-trained pianist and singer Melissa Schulz brings her unique style of performance on keyboard with drum tracks back to Foremost. Her vocal versatility and polished piano chops allow her to present a huge variety of music.
Joel Ward — Owatonna• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Joel Ward is a soul singing, acoustic guitar pickin’, lyric writing, fool for music out of Rochester.
Sunday, Nov 06
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 08
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Art Exhibitions — Owatonna• 1-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Mary Welke mixed media “Prairie Restoration” shows the reverence farmers have for the land they are stewards of, and Abraham Gilberto Hernandez present his photography with “Owatonna’s Silent Witnesses of the Night.”
Wednesday, Nov 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 10
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wine tasting• 6:30-9 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Tickets available at Cash Wise Liquor, Kottke Jewelers and the Arts Center. Find that perfect wine and cheese for your holiday entertaining.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Courtney Yasmineh with Faith Boblett — Owatonna• 7 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Minnesota based songwriter and band leader Courtney Yasmineh will perform her music each week in November and will introduce and host a different guest woman songwriter or musician traveling from somewhere other than Owatonna. This week it is the frequently requested but never appeared yet, Faith Boblett.
Friday, Nov 11
Santa’s Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
Holiday Bazaar — Owatonna• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. New events features a number of vendors, plus door prize drawings.
Designer Purse Bingo — Owatonna• 7 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. $40 for 12-game super Bingo packet with six cards per game. Buy tickets at the door.
Saturday, Nov 12
Santa’s Cellar arts and crafts fair• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Handmade art and crafts as well as baked goods. There is no fee for admission.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
The Super Bastards live• 8-10 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. We’ll be playing a mix of originals and covers! We do some Dylan, some Beatles, some Cash, some Slaughter Beach Dog, some Courtney Barnett, and plenty of others, as well as original songs by us.