The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Dec 03
Helping Paws garage sale • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 2048 Havana Rd, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. (In the large heated building at the rear of the property. This is the property where Havana Christmas Light Display is). Stop by for a holiday treat to support the cause. There will be tie blankets and catnip kickers for your feline.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
SCHS Christmas in the Village and holiday craft sale • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other. In the History Center, everyone is welcome is to see the Lefse demonstrations and Craft Sale in the Wenger Room. Several area piano teachers will be having students play the piano around the Christmas tree in the Atrium. Come and enjoy all the holiday festivities. We also want to remind everyone to visit the Steele County Makes Music and Immigration exhibits during this fun weekend!
Havana Lights Christmas display • 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Sunday, Dec 04
BetterLife Christmas Party • 11:30 a.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Swedish meatball dinner will be served with entertainment to follow. Please respond by Nov. 26 to Karlene (451-4133) or Julie (451-0325).
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Dec 05
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec 06
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
AAUW Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Harp music by Katelyn Wasieleski, will be performed during the social time. The speakers for the evening will be Daisey Sanchez HealthFinders Collaborative Clinical Services Manager and Anne Draeger, RN, volunteer, and co-founder of the Free Clinic of Steele County. They will discuss the merger of these organizations and discuss efforts and services aimed at bridging gaps in health care in our community. HealthFinders Collaborative is a community health center which provides a comprehensive primary access point to primary care, dental services, medication assistance, patient education and advocacy and community based wellness programming.
Wednesday, Dec 07
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Dec 08
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Elks Ladies Christmas Luncheon • 12 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. All wives of Elk members, lady Elk members, widows of Elk members and new members are welcome. Luncheon price is $10. Call Marlys Olson at 451-8562/456-2248 for reservations by Monday, Dec. 5. 500 and Bridge to be played following luncheon.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild — 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Dec 09
Saturday, Dec 10
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club — 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
