Charles Brown and Lucy are having a conversation. Lucy says, "I'm glad Thanksgiving is over. Now I don't have to go around being thankful anymore." Charlie replies, "Why can't we be grateful every day of the year?" And Lucy says, "What are you, some kind of religious fanatic?"
The Thanksgiving holiday is a time to reflect on all the goodness in our lives and to be grateful. Of course, we ought to be thankful each day of the year, not just a moment in time in late November. But too often, do I take for granted the blessings I have. Involved in my busy schedule, I fail to give thanks for them. Not often enough do I say "Thank you" to God and to those who help me navigate this journey we call life.
Let me take a few moments to offer some thank yous. To my family, my wife Jeanne, children and spouses, grandchildren, my mother, relatives. The love of God and the love of my family are my greatest blessings.
To the Post Office: I mail letter and packages to people in this country and to my son and family in Japan, and every piece an parcel arrives quickly and safely. I am amazed at the speed and efficiency. To the workers at the local post office, thank you for your friendly, helpful service.
For the folks in Northfield who take the time to put up Christmas lights and other decoration on their homes and property. How I enjoy the displays — however large or small — as I drive around town in the evenings. My spirits are lifted.
For my friends, those who I play card with each week, those who join me for coffee and conversation, those with whom I work on volunteer projects.
The church I attend, the United Methodist Church in Northfield, the pastors and staff members and musicians; the good people with whom I visit each week; the mission and service programs that provide help and comfort to so many. And, I am grateful for all the churches in our area who are loving and giving and forgiving.
I am thankful for all good deeds and acts of kindness that exist in this world, and for those who spread joy.
Oh, and hot chocolate, any time of the year but especially on cold winter mornings.
Let's all say "Thank you" to others as often as possible.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.