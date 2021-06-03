The photo cutline in the June 3 Faribault Daily News story "SECULAR SOCIETY: Even as membership declines, local congregations say core mission unchanged," had the wrong photo cutline in print. The cutline should have read "The Rev. Mark Mattison, ministry leader at Bethel Ridge Church in Faribault, says changing trends are not surprising given the increasing secular nature of American society."
Correction
- Sam Wilmes
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
Around the Web
- Three key questions facing Wisconsin football after losing its top recruiter to a Big Ten foe
- Centerspace To Acquire $324 Million Strategic Minnesota Portfolio
- The Huskers are expecting 8 official visitors this weekend. Take a closer look at each prospect
- FX Sets Premiere Dates for ‘AHS,’ ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ & More