The photo cutline in the June 3 Faribault Daily News story "SECULAR SOCIETY: Even as membership declines, local congregations say core mission unchanged," had the wrong photo cutline in print. The cutline should have read "The Rev. Mark Mattison, ministry leader at Bethel Ridge Church in Faribault, says changing trends are not surprising given the increasing secular nature of American society."

