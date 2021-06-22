June 1946
Local barbers took a step ahead to compete with larger towns and cities when they boosted their prices to a new high. The rise marks one of the sharpest rises in services since the war, bringing haircuts to 75 cents and shaving 50 cents. Children’s haircuts are 65 cents except on Saturday and pre-holiday days.
Osmund Aase arrived home for a two-day leave, after which he goes to Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, to receive his discharge.
Gwendolyn Von Wald was one of the 170 boys and girls who competed for the “best groomed” co-equal titles in Minnesota 4-H Clubs. Miss Von Wald placed first in the girls’ group up to fifteen years of age.
June 1961
Roger K. Olson, SFD 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herb Olson, is spending his leave here. He has been transferred from a Destroyer to a Tender and will go to the Far East for the next nine months upon returning.
Gene Maus, Kenyon High School counselor, is among 30 secondary counselors and teachers selected to attend a special training institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
June 1971
Rev. Franklin Christianson has been appointed pastor of the West Concord and Kenyon Methodist Churches. Rev. and Mrs. Christianson have four children, Mark 11, Ruth 10, Jean 2, and John 1.
Marna Skaar has been chosen to attend a two-week summer program in supplementary topics in geometry at Carleton College. Topics include Geometric Transformations, Finite Geometries, Geometric Inequalities, and Non-Euclidean Geometries.
Members of the year’s confirmation class at Moland Lutheran Church are Kevin Aase, Nathan Kristenson, Larry Lurken, Sandra Sletten and Bradley Underdahl.