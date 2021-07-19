DAKOTA-RICE-SCOTT
New Market, 10-1 (Class B)
St. Patrick, 16-4
Elko, 8-4 (Class B)
Union Hill, 12-6
Faribault, 12-7
Montgomery, 11-8
New Prague, 10-8
Prior Lake, 9-9
Lonsdale, 8-11
St. Benedict, 8-11
Webster, 7-12
Veseli, 2-16
Shakopee, 1-17
13/60
Black Division
Waterville, 11-1
Blue Earth, 8-4
Morristown, 8-4
Eagle Lake, 3-7
Lake Crystal, 0-12
Blue Division
St. Clair, 12-2
Waseca, 9-5
Janesville, 5-6
Minnesota Lake, 5-9
Cleveland, 4-8
Wells, 4-9
TWIN RIVERS
Rochester, 9-2
Wanamingo, 7-3
Stewartville-Racine, 7-4
Austin, 6-4
Winona, 5-7
Dodge County, 5-7
Pine Island, 3-9
Owatonna, 2-8