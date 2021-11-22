Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Nov 23
Parkinson’s support group• 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Wednesday, Nov 24
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey• 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 25
Steele County holiday lights cruise• 4:30 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society is announcing the holiday lights cruise. Area homeowners will turn on holiday lights for this fun Thanksgiving evening event this evening at 5 p.m. These homes will be decorated throughout the holiday season. Homeowners who wish to participate and appear on the map should call SCHS by November 13th. Maps will be available for $10 after November 18 which designates area homes decorated for the holidays. Area residents can pick up a map at SCHS, Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna; Prairie Home, Blooming Prairie; and Lerberg Foods, Ellendale. Please call 451-1420 to sign-up to get your home added to the list of homes on the cruise; deadline to sign-up is November 9.
Saturday, Nov 27
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Santa visits Souba Greenhouse• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Souba’s Greenhouse, 4003 Crane Creek Rd, Owatonna. Come out to the farm and Meet Santa! Free ornament painting for kids; free popcorn and hot cider will be available. There will be Minnesota grown Christmas trees for sale, as well as lefsa and other goodies. Local Crafters and artists will be selling Christmas gifts. We will be open 9am-7pm
Smokescreen• 9 p.m., Cue & Co, 302 Main St. E., Blooming Prairie.
Sunday, Nov 28
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.