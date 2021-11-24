Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Nov 27
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Santa visits Souba Greenhouse• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Souba’s Greenhouse, 4003 Crane Creek Rd, Owatonna. Come out to the farm and Meet Santa! Free ornament painting for kids; free popcorn and hot cider will be available. There will be Minnesota grown Christmas trees for sale, as well as lefsa and other goodies. Local Crafters and artists will be selling Christmas gifts. We will be open 9am-7pm
Smokescreen• 9 p.m., Cue & Co, 302 Main St. E., Blooming Prairie.
Sunday, Nov 28
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Wednesday, Dec 01
Coffee Club• 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
SCHS annual cookie sale• 10 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Last year we had nearly 300 dozen cookies baked and completely sold out. This year, we aim to bake even more! Stop by to pick up your cookies for that special person in your life, or pick up a dozen or two just for yourself. All proceeds go to funding the programs and preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society. Call the History Center with any questions: 507-451-1420.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Walking The Grief Journey• 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec 02
SCHS annual cookie sale• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Last year we had nearly 300 dozen cookies baked and completely sold out. This year, we aim to bake even more! Stop by to pick up your cookies for that special person in your life, or pick up a dozen or two just for yourself. All proceeds go to funding the programs and preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society. Call the History Center with any questions: 507-451-1420.
Holiday Lighted Parade• 6 p.m., The MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade returns to downtown, followed by the lighting of the Central Park lights and the OHS carolers. For an entry form, contact Julia Seykora at jseykora@owatonna.org or visit Owatonna.org to register online.
Friday, Dec 03
Christmas in the Village• 4-8 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The History Center and Village of Yesteryear will be decorated for the season and will be filled with music, food, and joy. This multi-day event will bring the community to the Steele County Historical Society as we welcome decorators, bakers, demonstrators, and musicians to our campus. Call the History Center if you have any questions: 507-451-1420
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Saturday, Dec 04
Rice Lake Trading Post vintage holiday gift market• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 8867 Dane Rd, 8867 Dane Rd, Owatonna. Fresh greens, vintage decor, unique gift items, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, holiday decor, handcrafted wood items, repurposed furniture, farmhouse finds, scarves, Sorensen Honey and more!
Shop with Santa• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. Open to kids 4 years old through 6th grade, this community service event gives kids the chance to buy presents for family and friends and experience the excitement of giving during the holidays. All gifts are made and donated by Steele County 4-H members, leaders, friends, and grandparents. All proceeds support youth programming in Steele County.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Toys for Tots December to remember• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Drive by and drop off a toy donation or stay for holiday fun. There will be photo ops for kids with Santa Claus, and meet and greet with America’s royalty: Little Miss America, Miss Minnesota US, Mrs. Minnesota of America and Ms. Woman of America. There will be Christmas cookies, coffee and hot cider, and music provided by Man of Steele.
Christmas in the Village• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The History Center and Village of Yesteryear will be decorated for the season and will be filled with music, food, and joy. This multi-day event will bring the community to the Steele County Historical Society as we welcome decorators, bakers, demonstrators, and musicians to our campus. Call the History Center if you have any questions: 507-451-1420
Santa visits Souba Greenhouse• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Souba’s Greenhouse, 4003 Crane Creek Rd, Owatonna. Come out to the farm and Meet Santa! Free ornament painting for kids; free popcorn and hot cider will be available. There will be Minnesota grown Christmas trees for sale, as well as lefsa and other goodies. Local Crafters and artists will be selling Christmas gifts. We will be open 9am-7pm.
Christmas light parade & lighting ceremony• 6 p.m., The first Christmas Light Parade in BP! Parade will start at 6 p.m. Lighting ceremony at the B to Z Christmas lot following the parade. Many local restaurants will have specials taking place that night for families to enjoy as well.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec 05
Rice Lake Trading Post vintage holiday gift market• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 8867 Dane Rd, 8867 Dane Rd, Owatonna. Fresh greens, vintage decor, unique gift items, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, holiday decor, handcrafted wood items, repurposed furniture, farmhouse finds, scarves, Sorensen Honey and more!
Betterlife Lodge 127 Christmas party• 11 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Windsor chop dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. with entertainment to follow. Reservations are required before November 22. Call Karlene at 451-4133 or Julie at 451-0325.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)• 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec 06
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec 07
Genealogy Club• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Wednesday, Dec 08
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey• 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec 09
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Dec 10
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.