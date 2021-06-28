Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, July 1
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr., Waseca.
Sunday, July 4
North Morristown Fourth of July Celebration• 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m., at North Morristown Fairgrounds, directly across the street from Trinity Lutheran’s school and church buildings. Music, dancing, food, kiddie rides and games, and more.
North Morristown Fourth of July Grand Parade• 10 a.m., Alexander Park ice arena. Near Trinity Lutheran School/Church.
North Morristown Fourth of July Fireworks Show• 10 p.m.
Monday, July 5
Potluck• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club• 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St. NW. In the Media Center.
Tuesday, July 6
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso• 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St., Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6. $10. wasecaartcenter.org.
Waseca City Council• 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Blooming Grove Township Board• 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St., Waseca.
Wednesday, July 7
Waseca Lions Club• 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave. NE, Waseca.