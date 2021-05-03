Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 7
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E, Northfield. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, May 8
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Dundas Cleanup Day• 7-11 a.m., Mill Towns Trailhead parking lot, 215 Railway St., Dundas. Must provide proof of residence. Accepted free: Household garbage, bulk items and construction waste. Accepted with fee: Mattress or box springs ($35 ea.); appliances, electronics, computers, monitors ($25 ea.), and tires ($5 ea.), with rim ($10) and tractor tires ($40 ea.). Unacceptable: paints, sludge, tar, liquids, thinners, fertilizer, pesticides, batteries, yard waste and brush.
Monday, May 10
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, May 11
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Veterans interested in becoming a member or wanting more info about the DAV join social hour at 5:40 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.