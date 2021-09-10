Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 13
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Limberg Productions Open House• 3-7 p.m.
Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Veteran of Foreign Affairs, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna School Board work session• 5:30 pm, Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. Small group forum. Door #16.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club meeting• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Third floor, Gainey room.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection meeting• 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Contact Inez at 507-451-9539 before noon Sept. 13 for reservations.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Safe Summer Expo• 12 a.m., Four Seasons Center.
Blooming Prairie Sept. Chamber meeting• 5-6 p.m., Blooming Prairie City Hall, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie.
Open house for Bixby Rd roundabout project• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds Community Center, 1380 South Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Gun Bingo• 5-6 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Owatonna Farmer’s Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie full garage sale• 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,
Retrofit Companies, Inc. recycling event• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Retrofit Companies, Inc., 1010 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Crazy Days on Main St.• 9 a.m.-2 p.m.,
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.