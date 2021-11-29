Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to valleyeditor@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Dec 01
Waseca Lions Club• 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Dec 02
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Monday, Dec 06
Potluck• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club• 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Dec 07
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso• 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board• 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council• 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Dec 08
Pfeffer• 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Dec 09
Bingo Celebration• 4-6 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Tuscan Lodge No 77• 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Soil and Water Monthly Supervisors Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Community Room, 300 North State Street, Waseca.
Monday, Dec 13
Stroke Support Group• 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board• 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society• 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
VFW Post 1642 Auxiliary• 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca VFW Post 1642• 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.
Tuesday, Dec 14
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting6:30 pm, East Annex, Community Meeting Room, WasecaSWCD Office 835-0603
Wednesday, Dec 15
Waseca Lions Club• 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Bingo• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids• 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Dec 16
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca• 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Monday, Dec 20
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic• 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
Waseca Co. DFL• 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
MS Support Group• 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Tuesday, Dec 21
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Women of Today• 6:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star• 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.