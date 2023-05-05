We never expected to find out I was pregnant so quickly after we were married. Six weeks after we were married, surprised and a little anxious, we carried this special news into our honeymoon to Iceland. With its glaciers, waterfalls, and black sand beaches, Iceland was the perfect backdrop for this special trip.
As a finale to our trip I thought it would be exciting and extra romantic to stay in a yurt on the coastline. Surrounded by beauty and almost 24 hours of daylight we hunkered down for a night of “glamping” Icelandic style!
During the night I awoke to what so many pregnant women fear. My body was miscarrying. I knew that in that moment the little life inside me had died.
Nothing and no one can ever prepare you for this kind of moment. Strangely enough, I did not wake my husband. I needed this moment for myself (and I knew I would need his energy the next day). Mixed with the painful physical sensations of miscarriage, I experienced waves of varying emotions. But something I did not experience was panic. In fact, I experienced a strong sense of calm wash over me.
Disconnected from all my creature comforts, alone under the the midnight sun, I focused on two things; each individual breath that I took between waves of pain, and a simple prayer, “Dear God, be with me.”
I remember the sky that night so vividly. It was the most fantastic blue, like an extended period of dusk. No light pollution of any kind meant that the brightest stars were already shining through. As I thought about the billions of stars in the sky, I wondered to myself how many billions of women across time and place had breathed and prayed through the same experience of loss that I was having in that moment. Through each breath I embraced these women as my companions and fellow wayfarers. Leaning into their generations of love, strength, and resiliency I felt seen and embraced in a special sisterhood. More than this I felt comfort knowing I was not alone in my suffering. Perhaps this moment of connection and the calm that came from it was the answer to my simple prayer.
This moment of connection was affirmed earlier this year when a group from my church read together, “The Book of Joy.” This beautiful book includes conversations between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. In a section discussing interconnectedness and compassion each religious leader shared examples of suffering that they experienced and a practice that both employed. During their suffering they would think about others who were going through similar situations. They called this the birth of compassion, meaning “suffering with.” They then offered encouragement to those suffering to think about all the people going through a similar situation. The incredible thing, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop pointed out, was that this “suffering with” others reminds us that we are not alone, and actually lessons our own pain.
“Yes!” I exclaimed through tears of understanding as I read this. This was the connection I felt on that night under the Icelandic sky. This was the source of my calm amidst the devastating event happening to me. This also continues to be the connection and healing I feel as I listen to stories from other women who want to share their experiences.
Some research suggests that more than 30 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage, and yet there remains a cultural silence around the topic. Some may have already stopped reading my article thinking it too taboo for a Pastor’s Perspective. Yet, miscarriage is ancient. It has always been here as has the sisterhood of miscarriage.
The experience of navigating life during and after a miscarriage is so deeply personal that each person’s experience is unique to them. This was my experience. For anyone reading this and struggling with the isolation that comes from this loss, your experience is unique to you, but you are not alone!