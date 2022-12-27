Christmas tree recycling options Dec 27, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faribault area residents with real Christmas trees can bring them to the White Sands Dog Park.The trees will be picked up by Goat Dispatch and fed to goats.Leave trees in the northern part of the parking lot at the dog park, 900 Lyndale Ave. N.Morristown residents can leave their trees at their curb from Jan. 10-14 and city staff will come pick them up for free. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trees Resident Botany Zoology Christmas Tree Dispatch Park Goat White Sands Dog Park Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Good Samaritans made new resident 'feel at home' Felony domestic charge dismissed against city engineer Weapons complaint causes community stir, no injuries reported BETH SVENBY: Don't cut corners on the lawn of life No injuries in Faribault garage fire Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web James Cameron confirms urban myth about unique Aliens pitch Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage four cancer Iron Maiden release tour documentary Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding