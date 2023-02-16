Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Paper making • 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn how to make paper from paper scraps and take some home. Drop by any time between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 for non-members.
Cabin Fever Party • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. Live music from Wane and the Boys, kids minnow races at noon and 1 p.m., hamburgers, hotdogs and s’mores.
Couponing class • 3-4 p.m., Eclectic Alliance, in the Faribo West Mall. Maddie Shimek will teach about saving money on things you already buy and how to build a stockpile. Cost is $10. Call or text 609-752-6219 to RSVP.
‘Wrong Window’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Final staging of Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 19
IRIS breakfast and bingo • 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost: $10 for most and $4 for children 8 and under. Bake sale and silent auction also start at 8 a.m. Bingo is from 1-3:30 p.m. All proceeds support Infants Remembered in Silence.
WEM breakfast fundraiser • 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Breakfast supporting the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown wrestling team. Cost: $10/adults, $4/children.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Blood drive • 1-6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Legion board meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. American Legion Post 43 Executive Board meets.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal open to everyone. Menu: Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, cranberries, green beans, cookie.
Wing night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Feb. 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials available.
Class of ‘63 lunch • 12 p.m., Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave., Warsaw. All Faribault High School Class of 1963 members and guests invited.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items free but donations welcome.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.