SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play after Kyle Anderson stole a pass by Draymond Green, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 99-96 to keep things interesting in the wild Western Conference playoff standings. Jordan Poole gave Golden State the lead on a 3-pointer with 1:28 left — moments after Towns had connected from deep. Poole, who had a game-high 27 points, then secured a rebound on the other end. The Warriors had a chance with 9.9 seconds left but Stephen Curry couldn't corral Poole's errant pass, then Curry missed a contested 3 from the baseline just before the final buzzer. Towns had 14 points and five rebounds in his second outing following a 52-game absence with a strained right calf.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Minnesota outrebounded the Warriors 26-18 in the first half, 12 by Gobert, and 49-37 overall. ... A replay review overturned Taurean Prince's common foul to a Flagrant 1 with 30.4 seconds left in the first, and then he picked up his third personal just four seconds later. ... Mike Conley hit four of his first five 3s to score all 12 of his points in the first quarter. ... Minnesota hadn't won on the Warriors' home floor since a 124-117 overtime victory in April 2016, and this was just its second win in the Bay Area in the last 17 meetings.
Warriors: Klay Thompson's five 3-pointers gave him 273, moving him closer to his career high in 3s for a season of 276 set in 2015-16. ... The Warriors tied the season series 2-all. ... Golden State missed matching its season-best home unbeaten run of 10 in a row at Chase Center from Oct. 23 to Dec. 3. The Warriors have won 13 of 15 overall in San Francisco.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: At Sacramento on Monday night to complete the road back-to-back.
Warriors: Host the Pelicans on Tuesday night seeking a fourth straight home victory in the series.