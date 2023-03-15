Nets Timberwolves Basketball

Injured Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, celebrates after a three-point basket by teammate Naz Reid (11) to send an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets into overtime Friday, March 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Injured star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return to action "in the coming weeks," the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday.

