...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Injured Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, celebrates after a three-point basket by teammate Naz Reid (11) to send an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets into overtime Friday, March 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Injured star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return to action "in the coming weeks," the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday.
Minnesota's game against Boston on Wednesday night marks the 49th consecutive game missed by the three-time All-Star big man with a severely strained right calf muscle.
Towns was hurt on Nov. 28 in a game at Washington. He recently began ramping up his on-court basketball activity, but there are only 3 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season with the Timberwolves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.
The Timberwolves in their statement said further updates would be "provided when available" but announced no specifics.