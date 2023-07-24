World Cup China Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) dribbles down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month. Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday, July 24, announced Anderson's addition to the roster. Anderson's maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

BEIJING (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.

  

