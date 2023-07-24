The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Steele County in south central Minnesota...
Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota...
Southeastern Rice County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenyon, or 11
miles northeast of Owatonna, moving south at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Steele, southwestern Goodhue and southeastern Rice
Counties, including the following locations... Moland and Rice Lake
State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
