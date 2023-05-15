WNBA Canada Sky Lynx Basketball

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton takes a free throw during the first half of a preseason WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Toronto, Saturday May 13, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-74 in a preseason game on Saturday in the WNBA’s first visit to Canada.

