...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton takes a free throw during the first half of a preseason WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Toronto, Saturday May 13, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-74 in a preseason game on Saturday in the WNBA’s first visit to Canada.
Kayana Traylor scored 13 points, and Robyn Parks and Morgan Bertsch had 12 apiece for Chicago.
Tiffany Mitchell had 19 points and six assists for Minnesota. Rachel Banham and Kayla McBride scored 13 points apiece.
Bridget Carleton, an Ontario native, had three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes for the Lynx. She received standing ovations when starting lineups were announced and in speaking to the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd before the game.
It was the final preseason game for both teams. They will meet again in their regular-season opener on May 19 at Minnesota.