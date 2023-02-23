Minnesota Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) goes up for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 21 points and 12 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double — and Hakim Hart scored 20 points Wednesday night to help Maryland cruise to a 88-70 win over Minnesota and extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to 11.

