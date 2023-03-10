B10 Minnesota Maryland Basketball

Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper drives to the basket as Maryland’s Ian Martinez defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Donta Scott scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 15 in the second and Maryland defeated Minnesota 70-54 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia (3) drives to the basket past Maryland’s Patrick Emilien during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

