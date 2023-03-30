All-State Boys basketball

Nolan Winter of Lakeville North poses in St. Louis Park, Minn., March 12, 2023. Nolan Winter is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys basketball. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/Star Tribune via AP)

 Richard Tsong-Taatariii

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Winter of Lakeville North is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys basketball. Lakeville North lost to eventual champion Wayzata in the Class 4A state semifinals last week. Winter is on the AP all-state team with Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle, Isaac Asuma of Cherry, Daniel Freitag of Bloomington Jefferson and Hayden Tibbits of Wayzata. Asuma and Freitag are juniors. The others are seniors. Winter has signed to play at Wisconsin next season. He’s the son of former Minnesota standout Trevor Winter, who was the Minnesota AP Player of the Year from Slayton in 1992.

