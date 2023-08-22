US Basketball

Head coach Steve Kerr speaks with members of the media during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

MADRID (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca.

  

