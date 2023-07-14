2023 ESPY Awards - Show

Professional NBA basketball player Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets, accepts the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments