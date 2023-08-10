US Basketball

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives up the court during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.

  

