Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sits on the bench during a timeout in the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team's season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.

