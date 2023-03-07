Illinois Purdue Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) holds the Big Ten Championship trophy following an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Purdue defeated Illinois 76-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

CHICAGO (AP) — While Zach Edey and Purdue won the Big Ten title this season, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana had their share of big moments. Same for Boo Buie and Northwestern, and Tyson Walker and Michigan State.

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments