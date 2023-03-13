The winter sports season has come and gone for the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School athletics department.
These December through March months provided their fair share of highlights, which have been a joy to experience close and personal.
To put a bow on the season, I've decided to share some final thoughts and memories from each of the K-W wrestling, boys basketball and girls basketball seasons. Also included are some photos that initially made the cutting room floor.
Wrestling
The Knights' wrestling program is consistently one of the best in the state.
K-W punches above its weight as a Class 1A team, the smallest among three Minnesota State High School League classifications.
The Knights staked an impressive 26-5 dual record with 23 of those wins coming by double digits and several coming against 2A or 3A foes.
In my humble opinion, K-W was a top-five team in 1A, though the rankings makers never gave the Knights the nod into the top 12. Not even a pair of ranked victories over Dover-Eyota and Holdingford could sway them.
It appeared K-W used this slight as motivation throughout the season as each of their ranked individual wrestlers appeared to be slotted lower than the results indicated.
My top-five claim has merit given the Knights won their first conference championship in 15 years by beating Medford in a thrilling regular season finale. Medford was the eventual Section 2 champion and fifth-place finisher at the state meet.
While K-W wrestlers were disappointed their team season ended in the section semifinals to eventual state runner up, Caledonia/Houston, being able to turn the page and focus solely on the individual tournaments can be a blessing in disguise.
K-W qualified four wrestlers for the individual state tournament from Section 1, a 400% increase from a season ago.
Section 1 boasts some of the best wrestling in the state. I'd venture to guess the Knights could have sent upwards of half a dozen plus to the Xcel Energy Center if they were in a less competitive section.
But, as they say, you've got to beat the best to be the best.
While no Knights climbed to the mountain top as a state champion, it was impressive to see three of them make the top-six podium and accomplish life-long dreams.
The dedication it takes to get through a wrestling season is unmatched. I hope everyone on the roster got to enjoy a big burger or bowl of ice cream to celebrate no longer having to make weight until next winter.
Boys basketball
It's crazy to think I've been covering high school athletics in Minnesota for nearly a decade. Since graduating college in 2016, I estimate the number of games I've attended is north of 500.
I'll never forget Jan. 10, 2023.
More on that night in a minute.
I'll take it back further to my first stint at the Kenyon Leader from 2017 to 2019. Numbers were thin in the K-W boys basketball program and wins were even thinner.
These two seasons produced a combined two wins. That's no indictment on anybody. Unfortunately, someone's got to finish at the bottom of the standings.
Fortunately for K-W, it wasn't a cellar dweller for long.
This season, the Knights had two wins in their first two games. It began a 19-9 overall season, a second place finish in the Gopher Conference's East division and a berth in the Class 1A, Section 1 quarterfinals.
It's NCAA Tournament season with college teams' resumes being pored over extensively to see who belongs in the Big Dance.
When reviewing K-W's final resume, it's clear the Knights really had no "bad losses," as a tournament committee member might say.
The worst loss based on the March 12 QRF rankings was a home defeat to Southland, a squad that finished 15-11 and No. 62 out of 160 in the Class 1A QRF rankings. Every loss was to a team that finished with a winning record and/or was in a higher class.
I credit K-W's resiliency throughout the season. The Knights never lost consecutive games.
They also showed incredible endurance as the team's usual rotation only went about seven players deep.
NCAA Tournament committee members like to look at signature wins, also.
Boy, did K-W have one.
That brings me back to Jan. 10, the night of K-W's 59-58 upset of two-time defending state champion, Hayfield. The hundreds of players and fans mutually held their breath as a potential game-winning shot by Hayfield bounced off.
Much has been written about this game so I won't wax on for too long, but it was a thrilling display of a pair of teams punching and counterpunching to determine a winner.
It couldn't have been easy for Hayfield in recent seasons to play every game with a target on its back. You've still got to hit that target, and impressive performances that night by Alex Lee, AJ Higginbottom and the rest of the lineup resulted in a bulls eye.
Girls basketball
Much like the boys basketball program in my 2017-19 stint, victories were hard to come by on the girls side.
Not to say winning is everything, because that's far from the truth. Particularly at the prep level.
However, it can make those weeks and weeks of practices and work outs a little more palatable.
Despite having a size disadvantage in a game where being closer to the hoop is an inherent bonus, the K-W girls used speed, teamwork and lockdown defense to stake out a ___ record.
