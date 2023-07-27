Mystics Lynx Basketball

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

 Renée Jones Schneider

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments