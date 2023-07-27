...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.
* WHERE...Areas of southern Minnesota not in the Excessive Heat
Warning and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.