Lynx Sparks Basketball

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.

  

