Boys basketball: Rochester Century 67, Faribault 56

Jordan Klecker poured in 17 points, but Faribault was unable to pull out a home victory Wednesday night in Faribault. The Panthers gradually pulled away for 67-56 win after leading 31-26 at halftime.

In addition to Klecker's 17 points, Devin Lockerby scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hunter Nelson added 10 points, Ian Ehlers scored eight points, Brady Schulz notched six points and Abdirashid Jimale provided two points.

Schulz made a pair of 3-pointers, while Klecker knocked down one 3-pointer.

Girls basketball: Rochester Century 65, Faribault 27

Faribault was unable to slow down Taylor Clarey, who finished with 26 points to lead Rochester Century to a 65-27 victory at home against Faribault.

The Panthers led 34-16 at halftime.

Isabel Herda led the Falcons with seven points, while Hailey Reuvers added six points, Halle Rice scored five points, Rylee Sietsema scored four points, Aaliyah Reyes notched three points and Reagan Drengenberg finished with two points.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Regional Sports Editor for APG Southern Minnesota. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments