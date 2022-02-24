Boys basketball: Rochester Century 67, Faribault 56
Jordan Klecker poured in 17 points, but Faribault was unable to pull out a home victory Wednesday night in Faribault. The Panthers gradually pulled away for 67-56 win after leading 31-26 at halftime.
In addition to Klecker's 17 points, Devin Lockerby scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hunter Nelson added 10 points, Ian Ehlers scored eight points, Brady Schulz notched six points and Abdirashid Jimale provided two points.
Schulz made a pair of 3-pointers, while Klecker knocked down one 3-pointer.
Girls basketball: Rochester Century 65, Faribault 27
Faribault was unable to slow down Taylor Clarey, who finished with 26 points to lead Rochester Century to a 65-27 victory at home against Faribault.
The Panthers led 34-16 at halftime.
Isabel Herda led the Falcons with seven points, while Hailey Reuvers added six points, Halle Rice scored five points, Rylee Sietsema scored four points, Aaliyah Reyes notched three points and Reagan Drengenberg finished with two points.
